Darcy Kuemper News: Starting against Wild

Kuemper will start at home versus the Wild on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper was activated from injured reserve and served as backup to David Rittich in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars. The 34-year-old Kuemper will now get his first game action since Nov. 13. He has gone 4-2-3 with a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 10 outings this season, and the Wild are coming off a 5-1 win over the Ducks on Friday.