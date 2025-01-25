Darcy Kuemper News: Starting in Columbus

Kuemper will protect the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Kuemper has been superb in January, going 5-2-0 with a 1.15 GAA and a .957 save percentage over seven starts. The Blue Jackets' offense has also been good, scoring 14 goals in the last five games, but the team could have trouble breaking down the Kings' formidable defense.