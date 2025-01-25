Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Starting in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 4:43pm

Kuemper will protect the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Kuemper has been superb in January, going 5-2-0 with a 1.15 GAA and a .957 save percentage over seven starts. The Blue Jackets' offense has also been good, scoring 14 goals in the last five games, but the team could have trouble breaking down the Kings' formidable defense.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now