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Darcy Kuemper News: Starting in goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Kuemper will get the nod for the sixth time in seven games. He's 1-1-3 over his last five outings, giving up 15 goals on 126 shots in that span. The Maple Leafs present a winnable matchup for Kuemper, and he'll need to be at his best to avoid causing the Kings to slip down the standings in a tight wild-card race out west.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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