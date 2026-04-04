Darcy Kuemper News: Starting in goal Saturday
Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.
Kuemper will get the nod for the sixth time in seven games. He's 1-1-3 over his last five outings, giving up 15 goals on 126 shots in that span. The Maple Leafs present a winnable matchup for Kuemper, and he'll need to be at his best to avoid causing the Kings to slip down the standings in a tight wild-card race out west.
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