Darcy Kuemper News: Starting in Nashville

Kuemper will defend the visiting crease in Nashville on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is 4-0-1 since returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him eight contests from Nov. 16-Dec 4. Kuemper is 8-2-4 with a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. The Predators are the lowest scoring team in the NHL this season, averaging only 2.30 goals per game.