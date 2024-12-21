Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper News: Starting in Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Kuemper will defend the visiting crease in Nashville on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is 4-0-1 since returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him eight contests from Nov. 16-Dec 4. Kuemper is 8-2-4 with a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. The Predators are the lowest scoring team in the NHL this season, averaging only 2.30 goals per game.

