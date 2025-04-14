Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Starting penultimate game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Kuemper will guard the road cage Monday at Edmonton, Patrick O'Neal of Bally Sports West reports.

Kuemper will look for a rebound performance after allowing four goals in a loss to the Avalanche on Saturday. The four goals was the most he's allowed in a start since March 3, a stretch that includes 17 appearances. The Oilers will be without many key offensive pieces for this contest, so it's not a bad bet for a bounceback and a good chance for the 34-year-old to get a look at some of the secondary shooters on the Kings' first-round playoff opponent.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
