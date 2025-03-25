Darcy Kuemper News: Stays hot in win

Kuemper saved 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Kuemper is 7-1-1 over his last nine games, and he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of those outings. The 34-year-old netminder gave up a goal to J.T. Miller early in the second period, but the Kings cashed in twice on the power play to take the lead before the end of that frame. Kuemper is now 25-9-7 on the year with a 2.10 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 42 outings. His numbers are good enough for dark-horse Vezina Trophy consideration, though injuries early in the year mean he doesn't have the same workload as some of the league's other top goalies. The Kings will be tested in their next game when they visit the Avalanche on Thursday.