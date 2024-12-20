Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Stays hot with win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Kuemper made 23 saves in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The Kings actually fell behind 3-2 late in the second period, but Kuemper slammed the door shut down the stretch as his team's offense took control. The veteran goalie has been locked in since returning from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for nearly a month, going 4-0-1 over five December starts with a 1.79 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
