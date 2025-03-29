Darcy Kuemper News: Strong play not enough

Kuemper made 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

He allowed two goals. Kuemper has been instrumental in the Kings success this season. He has been their go-to guy, and he's helped set the backbone for a franchise-record 15-game home point streak (12-0-3). They hadn't lost in regulation since Jan. 20 against the Pens. Overall, Kuemper is 25-10-7 with four shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and .919 save percentage. He's been an outstanding fit in La-La-Land.