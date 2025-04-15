Darcy Kuemper News: Strong vs. Edmonton

Kuemper stopped the 16 shots he faced in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Kuemper didn't have a lot of work throughout the game and cruised to his third straight win. However, he wasn't credited with a shutout because he was replaced by David Rittich midway through the third period. It doesn't appear that there was any injury-related reason for relieving Kuemper, so it seems the Kings were simply engaging in a bit of goalie workload management ahead of the playoffs. Kuemper is ending the regular season on a strong note and has won six of his previous seven starts, going 6-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and an excellent .942 save percentage over that span.