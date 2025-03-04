Darcy Kuemper News: Subpar showing Monday

Kuemper stopped 14 of 18 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 1:30 left in the game.

Kuemper didn't have his best outing Monday and was tagged with a second straight loss. However, and perhaps even more worrisome, is the fact that he posted a save percentage below the .810 mark for the second game in a row. Kuemper will aim to bounce back when the Kings take on the Blues on Wednesday, though it's uncertain if he'll start based on his recent performances.