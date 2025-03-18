Darcy Kuemper News: Tagged with loss Monday

Kuemper stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota. The third goal was an empty-netter in the final minutes of the third period.

Kuemper saw the end of his four-game winning streak with this defeat, though it wasn't a woeful outing or anything like that. Kuemper has been on a roll of late and has posted a save percentage of at least .900 in his past six appearances, which translates to a 4-1-1 record with an excellent 0.99 GAA and a .960 save percentage over that stretch.