Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Tagged with loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Kuemper stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kuemper was on pace to earn a win, but the Habs rallied back with two third-period goals to flip the script. Kuemper has been slumping of late and has lost three of his last four starts, going 1-3-0 with a 4.38 GAA and a subpar .844 save percentage in that span.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
