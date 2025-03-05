Darcy Kuemper News: Takes shootout loss

Kuemper stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Kuemper played a much better game than he had in his previous two outings, but still came away without a win. He's given up 12 goals on 79 shots during his three-game skid (0-2-1). For the season, the 34-year-old netminder is now 18-8-7 with a 2.36 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 34 appearances. Kuemper could get another crack at the Blues if he gets the nod Saturday, though it is the first half of a back-to-back since the Kings are visiting the Golden Knights on Sunday.