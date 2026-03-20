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Darcy Kuemper News: Takes shootout loss versus Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Kuemper gave up three goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Kuemper also allowed two goals in the shootout to take the loss. He's 3-1-2 over his six outings in March, allowing 15 goals on 146 shots in those games, which is right in line with his performance for the season. The veteran netminder is at an 17-13-11 record with a 2.65 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 43 starts this season. The Kings have a back-to-back up next -- they host the Sabres on Saturday and visit the Mammoth on Sunday. Kuemper and Anton Forsberg will split those games, but neither goalie is in for a good matchup.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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