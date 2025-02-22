Darcy Kuemper News: Tending twine

Kuemper (personal) will guard the home goal versus Utah on Saturday.

Kuemper had an early start to the 4 Nations Face-Off break after missing a Feb. 8 game versus the Ducks. He's ready to return to the crease against Utah, a team he beat 3-2 with a 24-save performance Oct. 26. Kuemper is 7-4-1 with a 1.85 GAA and a .932 save percentage since the start of January, so he's a strong fantasy option.