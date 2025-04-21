Darcy Kuemper News: Tending twine in Game 1

Kuemper will defend the home crease in Monday's Game 1 against Edmonton, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper didn't appear in either of the Kings' final two games of the regular season, but he'll unsurprisingly be in the net to begin postseason play. He's been sharp over the past month and a half, going 13-3-0 with a 1.27 GAA and .946 save percentage over his final 16 appearances of the regular season.