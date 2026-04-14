Darcy Kuemper News: Tending twine Tuesday
Kuemper will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.
Kuemper will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back. The Kings are still playing for positioning, so they'd like to get a win, which would also give Kuemper some confidence going into the playoffs. He's 2-1-3 with 21 goals allowed on 146 shots (.856) save percentage) over his last six games, and he's been on the bench for the previous four games as Anton Forsberg helped the Kings secure their playoff spot.
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