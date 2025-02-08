Darcy Kuemper News: Unavailable Saturday

Kuemper (personal) won't participate in Saturday's home game against Anaheim.

Kuemper has a 16-6-6 record, 2.19 GAA and .918 save percentage in 29 appearances in 2024-25. Pheonix Copley has been recalled on an emergency basis as a result of Kuemper's absence. The Kings haven't named a starter for Saturday's game, but David Rittich is likely to get the nod, which would leave Copley in the backup role.