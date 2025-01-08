Darcy Kuemper News: Wednesday's game postponed
Kuemper and the Kings won't face Calgary on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to wildfires.
With concerns regarding health and safety, the NHL made the decision to postpone this game to a future date. The Kings head out on a five-game road trip starting Friday versus Winnipeg, so there shouldn't be any additional impacts on Los Angeles' schedule moving forward.
