Darcy Kuemper News: Wins again Thursday

Kuemper stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Kuemper had to be sharp for the first two-plus periods, and the Kings rewarded his strong play with two goals early in the third. He's won five of his last six outings, and this was his 12th straight outing allowing two or fewer goals. The 34-year-old netminder is 27-10-7 with a 2.08 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 45 appearances. The Kings' next game is a tough home matchup versus the Oilers on Saturday.