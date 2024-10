Kuemper made 23 saves in a 3-2 win Saturday over Utah.

Kuemper hadn't played since Oct. 14 due to a lower-body injury. He's 2-0-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .890 save percentage, but those ratios were inflated when he allowed eight goals on 41 shots in a wild 8-7 overtime loss to Ottawa. Kuemper is a guy who should excel behind a defensive team-first system in LA. Get him back in your blue paint.