Darnell Nurse Injury: Exits game with upper-body injury

Nurse sustained an upper-body injury during Saturday's tilt against Toronto and won't return to the game.

Nurse logged 7:45 of ice time before he departed. He entered the game with two goals, nine points, 33 hits and 31 blocks in 17 appearances in 2024-25. The Oilers have just 11 healthy forwards and seven defensemen on their roster, so if Nurse can't play Monday versus Montreal, then the Oilers will probably summon a player from the AHL.