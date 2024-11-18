Darnell Nurse Injury: Set to miss 5-10 days

Nurse (upper body) is expected to be out for about 5-10 days, per Kenzie Lalonde of TSN on Monday.

Nurse left Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto early in the second period following a high hit from Ryan Reaves, who received a five-game suspension. The 29-year-old Nurse has two goals, seven assists, 45 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 34 hits across 18 appearances this season. He will be replaced in Monday's lineup against Montreal by Josh Brown.