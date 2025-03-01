Darnell Nurse Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Nurse (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's game in Carolina, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Nurse will miss his second straight game. Nurse struggled offensively before the injury as he was without a point in his previous eight games. Overall, Nurse has four goals, 18 assists, 110 hits and 94 blocked shots over 55 games this season. Troy Stecher will remain in the lineup in Nurse's absence.