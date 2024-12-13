Darnell Nurse News: Collects pair of helpers in win

Nurse notched two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Nurse earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 14. He has four points over eight contests since he returned from an upper-body injury he suffered against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 16. Nurse won't keep pace with the elite high-scoring defensemen, but he's been solid this year with 13 points, 70 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-10 rating over 26 appearances.