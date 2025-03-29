Darnell Nurse News: Dishes two assists

Nurse logged two assists, three shots on goal, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

This is the kind of all-around performance that makes Nurse a reliable fantasy blueliner. He had helpers on tallies by Viktor Arvidsson and Leon Draisaitl during regulation. This was Nurse's third two-assist game in the last five contests, and he's up to 30 points in 68 outings this season, reaching that scoring threshold for the seventh year in a row. The defenseman has added 168 shots on net, 147 hits, 123 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-10 rating.