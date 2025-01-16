Darnell Nurse News: Nabs assist Thursday

Nurse logged an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Nurse set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the first period. With two helpers over his last three contests, Nurse has found a little offense lately, though he's still gotten on the scoresheet in just three of his last 15 games. The defenseman is up to 19 points, 106 shots on net, 73 hits, 72 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances in a top-four role.