Darnell Nurse News: Offers helper in loss

Nurse posted an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Nurse has three helpers over his last five outings. The defenseman set up a Leon Draisaitl tally in the first period. Overall, Nurse is up to 20 points, 110 shots on net, 75 hits, 73 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 44 appearances. While usually a very physical player, this was the third time this season Nurse was held to zero in both hits and blocked shots.