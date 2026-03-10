Darnell Nurse News: Picks up assist Tuesday
Nurse logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Nurse has three helpers over seven contests since the Olympic break. The 31-year-old defenseman has had a down year on offense with 21 points through 65 contests. He's still bringing a decent amount of physicality with 92 hits, 138 blocked shots and 94 PIM.
