Darnell Nurse headshot

Darnell Nurse News: Picks up assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Nurse logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Nurse has three helpers over seven contests since the Olympic break. The 31-year-old defenseman has had a down year on offense with 21 points through 65 contests. He's still bringing a decent amount of physicality with 92 hits, 138 blocked shots and 94 PIM.

Darnell Nurse
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
