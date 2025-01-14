Darnell Nurse News: Plucks apple in win

Nurse recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

Nurse ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 29-year-old defenseman has had a couple of good stretches this season, but there have been a number of slumps in his production as well. Overall, he's at 18 points, 104 shots on net, 68 hits, 67 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 40 appearances in a top-four role.