Darnell Nurse News: Pots goal in Monday's loss

Nurse scored a goal on six shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Nurse has a point in each of the last two games after going 10 contests without one. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 24 points, 150 shots on net, 125 hits, 104 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 59 appearances. The Oilers' addition of Jake Walman could benefit Nurse in a number of ways -- they played together Saturday versus the Stars, but having Walman around strengthens the blue line as a whole to allow Nurse to have a slightly lighter workload down the stretch, which may in turn make him more productive.