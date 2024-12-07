Darnell Nurse News: Produces assist in win

Nurse notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Nurse snapped a four-game slump when he set up Corey Perry on the opening tally. Through 24 outings overall, Nurse has contributed three goals and eight assists while seeing top-four minutes. The 29-year-old blueliner has added 63 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 43 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating.