Darnell Nurse News: Produces helper Thursday

Nurse notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Nurse has three helpers over seven outings in April. He ends the regular season with 24 points, 164 shots on net, 137 hits, 167 blocked shots, 104 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 82 appearances. Nurse enters the playoffs on a 28-game goal drought, and while he should continue to see top-four minutes, he's coming off his worst regular season since 2016-17.