Darnell Nurse headshot

Darnell Nurse News: Provides pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Nurse logged two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Nurse ended a four-game point drought with helpers on goals by Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman in this contest. This was Nurse's first multi-point effort since Jan. 3, and the pair of points matched his output from his previous 16 contests combined. The defenseman is now at 26 points, 160 shots on net, 135 hits, 116 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 64 appearances. What he lacks in offense at times, he usually makes up for with physical play, so he can be useful in fantasy in a variety of ways.

Darnell Nurse
Edmonton Oilers
