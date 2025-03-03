Darnell Nurse News: Set to return Tuesday

Nurse (undisclised) will likely return to the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Nurse fully participated in Monday's practice after missing the last two games. He has accounted for four goals, 22 points, 140 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 110 hits across 55 appearances this season. Nurse could replace John Klingberg or Troy Stecher in Tuesday's lineup.