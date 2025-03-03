Fantasy Hockey
Darnell Nurse headshot

Darnell Nurse News: Set to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Nurse (undisclised) will likely return to the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Nurse fully participated in Monday's practice after missing the last two games. He has accounted for four goals, 22 points, 140 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 110 hits across 55 appearances this season. Nurse could replace John Klingberg or Troy Stecher in Tuesday's lineup.

