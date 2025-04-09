Darnell Nurse News: Supplies pair of helpers Wednesday

Nurse logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Jake Walman (undisclosed) was out, leaving Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Brett Kulak to each play over 28 minutes. Nurse did well with his time, helping out on goals by Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson. This was Nurse's fourth two-assist effort over his last 10 games, but he's come up empty in the other six contests in that span. He's at 32 points (five goals, 27 helpers), 179 shots on net, 153 hits, 130 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 73 appearances in a top-four role.