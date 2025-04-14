Fantasy Hockey
Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Raddysh (undisclosed) is day-to-day and could play against Florida on Tuesday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Raddysh didn't participate in Monday's practice after missing the third period in Sunday's 7-4 win over Buffalo. However, the 29-year-old defender will test his injury Tuesday morning and stands a good chance of being available to play versus the Panthers. Raddysh has five goals, 36 points, 104 shots on net and 66 blocked shots through 71 appearances this season.

