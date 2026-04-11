Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Raddysh (undisclosed) won't play against Boston on Saturday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Raddysh is day-to-day due to an injury and will miss at least one game. He has amassed 22 goals, 70 points, 207 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and 66 hits in 72 appearances this season.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
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