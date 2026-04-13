Darren Raddysh Injury: Ruled out versus Wings

Raddysh (undisclosed) will not be available against Detroit on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raddysh will miss his second straight game due to his undisclosed injury. In his last 13 outings, the blueliner has generated five goals and seven helpers, including a trio of power-play points. With Raddysh on the shelf, Charle-Edouard D'Astous is expected to run the No. 1 power-play unit.