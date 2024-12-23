Darren Raddysh News: Dishes two assists in loss

Raddysh provided a pair of assists and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Raddysh has four helpers over his last five contests. The 28-year-old continues to fill a larger role with J.J. Moser (lower body) unavailable, with Raddysh now picking up top-four minutes and power-play time on the second unit. The blueliner has 11 points, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 23 appearances. Raddysh is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats -- he was a 33-point producer in 2023-24 and the Lightning have one of the best offenses in the league.