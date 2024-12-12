Darren Raddysh News: Earns power-play assist

Raddysh registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Raddysh was pressed into a larger role Thursday -- Erik Cernak (lower body) was ruled out early in the day, Victor Hedman (lower body) was a late scratch and J.J. Moser (undisclosed) got hurt during the game. Raddysh ended up seeing 23:38 of ice time, easily a season high. He has three helpers over his last six contests, but this was his first power-play point of the year. He earned seven of his 33 points last season with the man advantage. Raddysh is at eight points, 23 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances, but he could get a chance to recapture last year's magic if the Lightning's injury woes persist into Saturday's game in Seattle.