Darren Raddysh News: Eight points in last six games

Raddysh had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-2 win over Boston.

Raddysh has really stepped up his game in the last two weeks. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last six contests. Raddysh has 10 shots in that span. He is now just two points from equaling his career mark of 33, which was set last season in 82 games. This year, Raddysh has done it in 57, and he's already matched his seven power-play points from last season, too. He has some deep league value, and he's widely available.