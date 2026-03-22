Darren Raddysh News: Finds twine in overtime loss
Raddysh scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Raddysh had three points over four contests during the Lightning's road trip out west. The defenseman is up to 19 goals, 61 points, 175 shots on net, 61 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating over 62 appearances this season. Raddysh continues to impress in a top-pairing role and has become the team's most reliable blueliner on offense after a down year for Victor Hedman (illness).
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