Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Raddysh scored a goal on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Raddysh ended a four-game point drought, and the goal was his first since Feb. 3 versus the Sabres. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be one of the biggest bright spots on the blue line in the NHL this season. He's up to 18 goals, 60 points, 167 shots on net, 61 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 60 appearances. Raddysh has earned 23 of his points with the man advantage, which has played a large role in his career year.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darren Raddysh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darren Raddysh See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
21 days ago