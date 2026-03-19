Darren Raddysh News: Goal, assist in win
Raddysh scored a goal on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Raddysh ended a four-game point drought, and the goal was his first since Feb. 3 versus the Sabres. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be one of the biggest bright spots on the blue line in the NHL this season. He's up to 18 goals, 60 points, 167 shots on net, 61 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 60 appearances. Raddysh has earned 23 of his points with the man advantage, which has played a large role in his career year.
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