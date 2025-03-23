Darren Raddysh News: Hands out helper in loss

Raddysh notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Raddysh is still a scratch on occasion, but he's been excellent when in the lineup in March. He has two goals and seven assists over 11 appearances this month. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 32 points -- one shy of matching his career high from 2023-24 -- and he's added 99 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 61 contests.