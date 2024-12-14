Darren Raddysh News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Raddysh logged an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Raddysh has a helper in each of the last two games and four of the last seven contests. The defenseman set up Brayden Point's go-ahead goal in the first period. Raddysh figures to see a larger power-play role as long as Victor Hedman (lower body) is out of the lineup. For the season, Raddysh has nine points, 26 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's playing well enough now to see at least steady third-pairing usage at even strength.