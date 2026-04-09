Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh News: Hits 70-point plateau

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Raddysh scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Raddysh is tied for third overall in goals (22) from the blue line, and his 70 points are the sixth-best total for that position this season. Raddysh has had a breakout season, but we don't know how he can keep this up in future seasons. Be ready to make an offseason trade in dynasty or keeper formats, especially if he caps this dream season off with a long and successful playoff run. Raddysh's value will never be higher.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
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