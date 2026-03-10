Darren Raddysh News: Missing Tuesday's game
Raddysh (personal) is unavailable for Tuesday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Raddysh is with his family Tuesday to attend the memorial service for his father, Dwayne. It will be the first game Raddysh has missed since Nov. 4. Victor Hedman skated with the No. 1 power-play unit during Tuesday's morning skate, while Charle-Edouard D'Astous worked with the second group, per Pierce. Tampa Bay's next game is at home against Detroit on Thursday.
