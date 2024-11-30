Darren Raddysh News: Nabs helper in overtime win
Raddysh supplied an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Raddysh has gotten to play regularly in recent games, serving as a seventh defenseman during injury absences for multiple forwards. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 18 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 14 appearances. Raddysh figures to compete with Nick Perbix and Emil Lilleberg for playing time once the Lightning's roster is closer to fully healthy.
