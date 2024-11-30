Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh News: Nabs helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Raddysh supplied an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Raddysh has gotten to play regularly in recent games, serving as a seventh defenseman during injury absences for multiple forwards. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 18 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 14 appearances. Raddysh figures to compete with Nick Perbix and Emil Lilleberg for playing time once the Lightning's roster is closer to fully healthy.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now