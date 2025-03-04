Darren Raddysh News: Plates helper Monday

Raddysh dished an assist and took two shots on net in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Raddysh's helper was the primary pass to Brayden Point for Tampa's lone goal of the night. The 29-year-old Raddysh is up to 21 assists, 24 points and 82 shots on target in 52 games this season. Monday's assist ended a six-game scoreless drought for the blueliner. He is near the pace needed to post a new career best in points (33). Although his latest helper was recorded at even strength, it certainly wouldn't hurt his pursuit of a new offensive career high if he was leaned on with the man advantage like he was Monday -- he had 6:54 of ice time on the power play.